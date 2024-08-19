Williams Financial LLC Invests $442,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. 4,656,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,507. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.