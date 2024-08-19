Williams Financial LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.92. 631,005 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

