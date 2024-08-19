Williams Financial LLC Makes New $7.84 Million Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

