Williams Financial LLC Makes New $813,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

