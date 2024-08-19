Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $205,270,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

AMETEK stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.69. 1,039,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,188. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.