Williams Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,305 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The company has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

