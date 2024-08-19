Williams Financial LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $8,973,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,631,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 339.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

