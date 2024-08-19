Williams Financial LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 968,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.34. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

