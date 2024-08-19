WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.09

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.09 and last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 5366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.