Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $281.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.22.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $231.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $4,583,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.