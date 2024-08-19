Worldcoin (WLD) One Day Volume Hits $101.07 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $529.28 million and approximately $101.07 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,645,539 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 359,099,869.7747087 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.51724444 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $86,166,923.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

