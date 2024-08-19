Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Cap of $848.38 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $535.97 or 0.00912447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $848.38 million and approximately $101.42 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

