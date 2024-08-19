Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $319.49 million and $1.30 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,775,591,297,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,772,645,623,017 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,775,591,297,044.025 with 8,771,216,740,647.236 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003643 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $1,408,321.88 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

