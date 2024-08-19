XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $74.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XOMA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th.

XOMA stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. XOMA has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of XOMA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

