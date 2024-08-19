Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

