yearn.finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.25 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $167.01 million and $10.25 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,006.76 or 0.08555923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,358 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

