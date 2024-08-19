Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 173,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,366. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

