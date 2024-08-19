Zhang Financial LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. 362,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.