Zhang Financial LLC Has $982,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 105,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

