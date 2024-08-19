Zhang Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $870.08. 592,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,746. The company has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $848.44 and its 200 day moving average is $783.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

