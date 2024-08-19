Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.68. 874,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,074. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

