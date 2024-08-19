Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 9.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 150,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,251,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Stryker stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,236. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.