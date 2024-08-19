Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 4,707 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.52. The stock had a trading volume of 203,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.