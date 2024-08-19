Zhang Financial LLC Sells 113 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $920.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $878.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

