12,700 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,540,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,957,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. 377,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,752. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

