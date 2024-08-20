1,574 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.98. 788,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $359.38. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

