1,896 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,584. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 162,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.31 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

