42-coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $679,903.39 (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $16,188.19 or 0.27402877 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $679,903.39 and approximately $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00109098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

