6,444 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. 478,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,362. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

