8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Short Interest Update

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,240,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 188.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 585,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $216.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

