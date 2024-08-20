951 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,177,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,021,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

