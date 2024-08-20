AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.21. 1,681,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

