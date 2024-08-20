AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $14.49 on Monday, hitting $933.15. 938,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $971.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

