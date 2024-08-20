abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 841,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 335,193 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $19.51.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $159,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.