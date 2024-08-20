Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFAT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.42. 203,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,707. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.