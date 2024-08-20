Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,922 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,185. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $190.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.