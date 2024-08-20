Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.32. 3,799,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,515. The company has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

