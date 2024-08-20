Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,604. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.