Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,604. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.