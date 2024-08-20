Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,761. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.