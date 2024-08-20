Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.53. 12,414,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,190,029. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $467.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

