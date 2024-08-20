Acumen Capital Trims InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Target Price to C$3.50

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.86.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.