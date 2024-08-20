Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.79. The company had a trading volume of 287,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.80. The company has a market cap of $249.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

