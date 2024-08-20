Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.25.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
AEIS stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
