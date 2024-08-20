Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Affirm traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.35. 1,343,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,010,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.97.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

