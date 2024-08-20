AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGF.B. Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price target on AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

AGF Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AGF Management stock opened at C$7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.15. The company has a market cap of C$508.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

In other AGF Management news, Director Cybele Negris bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$29,433.50. In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 124,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. Also, Director Cybele Negris acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$29,433.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 169,200 shares of company stock worth $1,415,184. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

