Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $34.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Algorand alerts:

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,321,470 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”



