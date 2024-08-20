Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $240.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.48. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 854.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

