Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $177.57 and last traded at $177.73. 7,323,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,102,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average is $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.