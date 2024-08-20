American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

