American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 249,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 969,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $755.13 million, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $693,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

